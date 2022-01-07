David Ornstein weighs in on Liverpool’s expected transfer business and names two players the Reds are reportedly interested in

David Ornstein has provided an update on what Liverpool fans can expect from the January transfer window whilst also naming two players the Reds are reportedly interested in.

The Athletic journalist has claimed he can’t see anyone arriving in the winter market unless an injury crisis, similar to the one we witnessed last year, strikes the club.

“It has been well documented that Liverpool were not planning on bringing anyone to Merseyside in this window and as far as I know that is still the case. If serious injury was to strike then I suspect the club would be better prepared to react in the market than they were a year ago, but hopefully for them that doesn’t occur,” Ornstein claimed in The Athletic.

“I just don’t see any arriving in the winter market.

“There has been talk about Arnaut Danjuma, for example, and it is believed the 24-year-old is being monitored by Liverpool (and other top European sides) following an impressive start to life at Villarreal.

“The Dutchman is tied down until 2026 but The Athletic can reveal that his deal contains a €75 million release clause, which can be activated at any time.

All three of Roberto Firmino (30), Mo Salah (29) and Sadio Mane (29) have entered the final 18 months of their contracts which has led to fans demanding that some younger attacking reinforcements join the squad.

“Regardless of what happens in the forward positions, Liverpool are also thought to be exploring options to strengthen in central midfield.

“One of the candidates is Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni, although among those also keen on the 21-year-old France international are Manchester United and therefore if Liverpool choose to take their interest further, the battle for his services is likely to be intense.

Many supporters claim that the club are still yet to replace Gini Wijnladum after he joined PSG in the summer.

Fans may have got excited at the prospect of Philippe Coutinho returning to Anfield, but the Brazilian has opted to join Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

It’s been clear recently that when key figures are missing, we simply don’t have the quality in reserve to come into the side and perform.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Jurgen makes any signings this month or whether we’ll have to wait until the summer to see some arrivals.