Dejan Lovren shares 11-word tweet on Coutinho’s Premier League return

Dejan Lovren applauded Aston Villa for reuniting Steven Gerrard with his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho in a tweet.

The pair spent two and a half years together in the red half of Merseyside, with the latter departing the Reds in a big-money move to Barcelona back in 2018.

Back together Stevie G. and Coutinho.

Amazing! Aston Villa well done. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) January 7, 2022

Following a disappointing few years with the Catalonia-based giants, the 29-year-old is due for a return to the league that first attracted him to the European heavyweights.

Having enjoyed less than inspiring performances of late, a loan spell could have a similarly rejuvenating effect to the stint the Brazilian had in the Bundesliga.

With an option to buy of £33m reportedly attached to the arrangement taking Coutinho to West Midlands, it’s a switch that could work wonders for both parties.

Ultimately, it’s a welcome end to speculation consistently linking the former Liverpool No.8 with a return to his old club and we’ll be wishing the playmaker and our former skipper the best of luck in their partnership.

