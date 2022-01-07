‘I would trade it all’ – Sadio Mane makes stunning claim ahead of AFCON

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has claimed he would ‘trade it all’ to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The 29-year-old has won the Champions League and Premier League during his time at Anfield but his recent comments suggest that winning silverware with his national team would mean more to him.

“When I was a kid, they called me Ballonbuwa (ball wizard), but I was always more of a Gaynde (lion): ruthless, explosive, a hunter,” the former Southampton man said whilst speaking in an advert for New Balance (via the Mirror).

“I have been hunting my whole career, but no matter what I have caught – I am still hungry.

“My people have waited a long time. I would trade it all to win this one. This is my time. The Lion roars.”

He’s been a key figure under Jurgen Klopp since he joined the club from the Saints in 2016 but has struggled for form recently, although he did score last time out in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Our No. 10 has registered 10 goals and one assist in 26 games for the Reds this season but he will now be in Cameroon playing for his country until February.

Senegal’s first game of the tournament comes on Monday when they face Zimbabwe – they will also face Naby Keita’s Guinea and Malawi in the group stage.

Mane was a part of the side that finished runners-up in the previous AFCON tournament in 2019, so he’ll be hoping to go one further this time out.