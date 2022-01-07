‘If an acceptable offer arrives’ – David Ornstein provides update on Liverpool target

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has claimed that the Premier League’s bottom-club Norwich City are willing to let Todd Cantwell leave this month.

The 23-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Canaries side for a number of seasons but has struggled for consistency and a regular run of games this term.

“Norwich have decided that Cantwell can leave in January if an acceptable offer arrives,” Ornstein said in his Transfer Mailbag.

“Although his contract is scheduled to expire next summer, the club have an option to extend it to June 2023, which they will trigger if a transfer does not materialise in the coming weeks — and therefore they are seeking a fee in excess of £15 million.

“That may appear steep for a player who has fallen out of favour at Carrow Road but let’s not forget he is still only 23, has accumulated more than 100 senior appearances and was capped by England Under-21s.

“He caught the eye in Norwich’s 2019-20 Premier League campaign, attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and was seriously considered by Leeds before they chose to sign Raphina.”

Dean Smith’s side have only scored one goal in their last seven outings, so it may be rather surprising to see that they’re willing to let one of their biggest attacking talents leave, but there is clearly a breakdown in the relationship between player and club.

He’s only made eight appearances for the Carrow Road outfit this season and is yet to find the back of the net.

He registered six goals and six assists last season as Norwich bounced back to the Premier League with immediate promotion from the Championship.

Jurgen Klopp should be licking his lips at this – £15m is a bargain nowadays and the Reds are in urgent need of attacking reinforcements.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away until February at the Africa Cup of Nations, so the next month or so is pivotal for our campaign.

It would be nice to see some new additions join the squad but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.