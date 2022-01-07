(Image) Jurgen Klopp artwork created by local artist as Liverpool FC art scene continues to boom

Thousands of pieces of artwork would have already been created of Jurgen Klopp but now there’s one big question that plagues all the creatives working on the German, glasses or no glasses?

This was certainly a question on the lips of one local artist, Abigail Rudkin, who is in the progress of a pencil drawing of our manager and has asked for help with a final decision on the piece.

The freelance artist sells her artwork and a lot of the pieces are inspired by Anfield legends and current players.

READ MORE: Reaction from some fans as Manchester City announce suspicious deal with renewable energy company

The 54-year-old’s decision to ditch the spectacles was one that certainly took some getting used to by many Liverpool fans but is something that most have been able to get accustomed to now.

Whether artists nod to the past or embrace the future, it’s great to see that the former Borussia Dortmund gaffer is such a source of inspiration and it’s no surprise he is either.

We can’t wait to see the finished product!

You can view the artwork via @rudkin_abigail:

Do I go for glasses or no glasses? I’ve never left them off before 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iv4NXKc5Wv — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) January 5, 2022

Does anyone else love the sound of pencils on paper? ✏️ pic.twitter.com/DGUhJmp946 — Abigail (@rudkin_abigail) January 6, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted