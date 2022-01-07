(Image) Liverpool artist shares brilliant painting of Trent Alexander-Arnold online

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a wand of a right foot and is undoubtedly one of the best players in our side, despite still being in his early twenties.

With our No.66 being a local lad, his work inspires many others within the city and one local artist has taken on the task of painting our defender.

Mark Jenkins has previously painted the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota and is set to add this latest work to his growing Liverpool portfolio.

The work in progress on the Scouser in our team looks amazing and it’s going to be great to see what it looks like when the artwork is fully completed.

Fortunately; there are so many points of inspiration and interest in this team and football club, that there will never be a lack of source material for any artist to be lost of ideas.

It’s great to see the progression from the start to now and we look forward to seeing who is painted next.

You can view the artwork in progress via @MJenkinsLFCart:

