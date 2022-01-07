Klopp interested in signing Barcelona prodigy with £41m release clause as La Liga outfit’s financial struggles continue – Barca Universal

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in the prospect of bringing highly-rated Barcelona teenager Gavi to Anfield.

This comes from El Nacional (via Barca Universal), with the publication noting that the £41m release clause attached would theoretically be surmountable for the Reds who could take advantage of their fellow European heavyweights’ continuing financial difficulties.

The Merseysiders are thought to be tracking midfielders in addition to forwards ahead of the summer window, with some degree of future planning required to protect both departments on the pitch.

At 17-years-old, the Spaniard has already massively impressed, featuring a remarkable 16 times in the Spanish top-flight this term.

With a contract set to expire in 2023, there will likely be genuine concerns in Catalonia of the gem not only being prised away but also for a fraction of what they perceive the player to be worth.

We’d have to express some doubts, however, about our chances of signing the La Masia graduate given we’d expect the Blaugrana to do all in their power to hold on to Gavi for the future.

