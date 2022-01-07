Liverpool tracking teenage prodigy with incredible goal record according to Jorge Nicola

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick de Sousa.

This comes from Yahoo reporter Jorge Nicola (via Sport Witness), with the 15-year-old said to be attracting attention from fellow Premier League heavyweights Manchester City.

The youngster has an impeccable goalscoring record at Palmeiras having registered a remarkable 165 goals in 169 games for the club’s Academy.

READ MORE: Dejan Lovren shares 11-word tweet on Coutinho’s Premier League return

With us having been proactive in snapping up some of the best up and coming talents in the country, including former Derby ace Kaide Gordon, one could reasonably foresee our recruitment team keeping a close eye on promising young talents like de Sousa.

Given that Liverpool lack the resources to compete with Manchester City’s near unrestrained spending, acquiring and producing our own top tier talents is certainly a viable way of keeping up with our high-spending competition.

Whether our reported interest will amount to a concrete bid, however, remains to be seen, though from a cursory glance the starlet would appear to have a bright future in the game.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!