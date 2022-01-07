Liverpool have opportunity to sign transfer target for free in the summer

AC Milan star Franck Kessie may be available in the summer on a free transfer after the midfielder entered the final six months of his contract.

The Ivory Coast international is yet to agree on terms for a fresh deal and is therefore now able to speak to club’s outside Italy in an attempt to sort a pre-contract agreement, as per the Liverpool Echo.

It is believed that Liverpool have been an admirer of Kessie for some time and with the opportunity to sign the former Atalanta man on a free, Jurgen Klopp will be licking his lips.

The Reds do have a lot of depth in the midfield area but a number of supporters are calling for fresh faces to arrive with the likes of Jordan Henderson (31), Thiago Alcantara (30) and Fabinho (28) all reaching the twilight years of their careers.

The 25-year-old Rossoneri talent featured in both games against us in this season’s Champions League group stage and although he didn’t do much on either occasion and the Serie A side finished bottom of the group, he has the ability to be a real hit at Anfield.

He’s strong and powerful and has an impressive passing range – he’s netted five goals so far this term and has a remarkable 91% pass success rate.

Many claim that we’re still yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum since he left for PSG in the summer.

Kessie may very well be the answer – it’ll be interesting to see if the club makes contact with him in the coming months.