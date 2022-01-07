Formerly Liverpool-linked Lille star could be PL-bound as Fabrizio Romano confirms Newcastle bid

Lille’s Sven Botman could join Kieran Trippier as Newcastle United’s second major January signing as the two clubs are engaged in talks over the possibility of a switch.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared the update on Twitter, noting that the Magpies had submitted a ‘fresh bid’ for the Dutchman.

Newcastle fresh bid for Sven Botman confirmed – first reported by @David_Ornstein, talks ongoing with Lille. French club still hopeful to keep Dutch centre back until June but Magpies board now pushing again. ⚪️ #NUFC Botman’s always been Newcastle first target for Jan window. https://t.co/tvz130dz5j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2022

The 21-year-old had enjoyed links to Liverpool in the prior campaign whilst the Reds struggled to navigate beyond a severe injury crisis in the backline, though a move failed to materialise.

READ MORE: Complications in reported Liverpool deal for 14-goal winger could delay transfer claims Portuguese outlet A Bola

Evidently, with us having successfully pursued highly-rated defender Ibrahima Konate from the Bundesliga, our quota for top centre-halves was fulfilled.

Few can complain with the quality of performances on offer from the Frenchman since making the switch, with him having been involved in some particularly noteworthy victories including a 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Certainly, with a talent like Joe Gomez struggling to break back into the back four, a further addition of a young defender hardly seems ideal at this current point in time.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!