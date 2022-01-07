Loris Karius transfer to be blocked this month with Liverpool not willing to lose more money on German ‘keeper

Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius will reportedly be blocked from leaving the club this month as the Reds are not willing to cover the costs of the final few months of his contract, that’s according to the Daily Star.

The 28-year-old was the club’s first-choice keeper during the 2017-18 campaign but after his horror show performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in May 2018, he hasn’t featured since.

Bundesliga club Greuther Furth are believed to be interested in taking Karius back to his homeland but German publication Kicker (via the Daily Star) are claiming that the club sitting bottom of the German top-flight cannot afford Karius’ severance fee.

The former Mainz man, who has spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin in recent seasons, reportedly earns £65,000 a week at Anfield but has found himself surplus to requirements.

Although Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian are all above him in the pecking order, Greuther Furth manager Stefan Leitl has previously claimed: “He’s undoubtedly a very, very good goalkeeper. But I’m not involved in names or speculation.”

It makes sense to offload the ‘keeper as soon as possible, but the club will not be willing to lose even more money on his departure.

We signed him in 2016 and he’s made 50 appearances in total for the Reds, but there have been suggestions in recent days that he may be set to appear for us in Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury.

We’ve been rocked by a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the squad – with some reports suggesting that all three of our first-choice keepers are self-isolating.

It’ll be interesting to see if any clubs are willing to buy Karius this month or whether he’ll have to wait until the summer and see his contract out.