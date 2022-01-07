Mo Salah nominated in the top-three of the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player, for the second time in his career

Mo Salah has been nominated for the 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player, as he looks to beat his third place finish that was achieved in 2018.

Nominated alongside Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and PSG’s Lionel Messi, our No.11 will have to wait until the 17th of January to discover who has won the esteemed accolade.

The other two candidates finished first and second in the Ballon d’Or standings with the Argentine winning it for the seventh time, the same position that the Egyptian King also finished in the standings, which may be a reason to not take too much notice from the French football award.

The current top goal scorer (16) and joint-top (with Trent Alexander Arnold) assist provider (9) in the Premier League, will be judged on his form from October 2020 to August 2021 and has had his name put in the hat after being involved in an initial 11-man list.

Votes have been tallied from current men’s national team coaches and captains, journalists and supporters on FIFA.com and the 29-year-old will hope that his 26 goals scored with a liver bird upon his chest, will carry him over the line.

We’ll have to wait and see but being in amongst the top three is a much fairer appreciation of his talent, rather than being adjudged to have had a worse year than Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Best of luck Mo!

