Many of football’s top wide men are well-known for their impressive physiques and Sadio Mane is certainly no exception to that rule.

The 29-year-old showed off his impressive physique in a photo with his fellow Senegal internationals as shared on Reddit.

Liverpool are set to be without the former Southampton ace, Mo Salah and Naby Keita for potentially most of January as they take part in the AFCON.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12: