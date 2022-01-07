(Photos) Adidas unveil stunning Mo Salah signature boot collection

Mo Salah has been awarded his first signature boot collection with German sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

The apparel in question feature gold, black and red touches all part of a classy finish for a particularly special footballer.

Given the Egyptian’s standing in world football at this point in time, we’re certainly not surprised to see the 29-year-old be rewarded as such and we’ll be looking forward to seeing him hopefully score many more goals in the boots.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom:

Mo Salah’s first signature boot. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/duPRwIfDBZ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 7, 2022