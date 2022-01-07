‘Problem with Liverpool’ – Some fans saying the same thing about Mane after Pearce’s Diaz transfer update

Posted by
‘Problem with Liverpool’ – Some fans saying the same thing about Mane after Pearce’s Diaz transfer update

Despite links continuing to surface between Luis Diaz and Liverpool, it seems highly unlikely at this stage that the Reds will look to invest serious cash in signing the Colombian this window.

James Pearce certainly confirmed as much in an update for The Athletic, with a £67m release clause presenting a significant stumbling block to a mid-season move.

The reaction online was varied, though a number of fans were keen to point out on Twitter that the winger could provide suitable competition for Sadio Mane in light of recent criticism aimed at the Senegalese international’s performances of late.

READ MORE: BBC pundit shares £33m Coutinho update Gerrard could be tempted by

The suggestion that we need cover up top – particularly given that, firstly, Divock Origi could be due to part ways with us in the near future and our traditional front-three have contracts set to expire in 2023 – is far from unwise.

However, the financial reality at play is that it would set us back a considerable amount to pursue a target who could effectively lose their place as soon as our African contingent has returned from their international commitments.

Some forward planning has to be a must for the recruitment team by the summer window, though there are notable complications that will more than likely prevent a mid-season switch for Diaz to the English top-flight.

When it comes to Sadio Mane, we hardly feel that the No.10’s outings recently should provide cause for concern either, with the forward’s limited goals evidently the focus of much criticism beyond the quality of his perfomances.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top