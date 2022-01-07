‘Problem with Liverpool’ – Some fans saying the same thing about Mane after Pearce’s Diaz transfer update

Despite links continuing to surface between Luis Diaz and Liverpool, it seems highly unlikely at this stage that the Reds will look to invest serious cash in signing the Colombian this window.

James Pearce certainly confirmed as much in an update for The Athletic, with a £67m release clause presenting a significant stumbling block to a mid-season move.

The reaction online was varied, though a number of fans were keen to point out on Twitter that the winger could provide suitable competition for Sadio Mane in light of recent criticism aimed at the Senegalese international’s performances of late.

The suggestion that we need cover up top – particularly given that, firstly, Divock Origi could be due to part ways with us in the near future and our traditional front-three have contracts set to expire in 2023 – is far from unwise.

However, the financial reality at play is that it would set us back a considerable amount to pursue a target who could effectively lose their place as soon as our African contingent has returned from their international commitments.

Some forward planning has to be a must for the recruitment team by the summer window, though there are notable complications that will more than likely prevent a mid-season switch for Diaz to the English top-flight.

When it comes to Sadio Mane, we hardly feel that the No.10’s outings recently should provide cause for concern either, with the forward’s limited goals evidently the focus of much criticism beyond the quality of his perfomances.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

This is the problem with Liverpool, the back up is not good enough, you need players who can come in and make the first 11 think I have to perform or I’m at risk of losing my place, we don’t have that currently! City and Chelsea will just get further ahead if we don’t change. — Andy Ruffles (@d11ruf) January 6, 2022

What happened to positive competition? Jota/Firmino, Robbo/Tsimikas, the midfielders when all fit??? It brings the best out of players and Mane hasn’t exactly been unbelievable this season, might just be the kick up the arse he needs aswell as prepping for the future. — Statto (@StattoLFC) January 6, 2022

With the exception of Mo, none of our forwards are irreplaceable. This notion that we have a front three and they're irreplaceable is bizarre. Firmino and Mane are washed. They've been phenomenal but they're past their best. — Mark Harrison (@MarkLouis81) January 6, 2022

Mane needs replacing/competition he’s declined over 2 years. We have an old squad, we need way more quality depth. We need players of Diaz calibre as starters or on the bench. Or we accept Man City & Chelsea winning the league which would lack ambition imo — Okotb (@Okotb22) January 6, 2022

Long term Mane replacement..hardly a squad player after the summer when Manes sold. — Tony Kelly (@tkell82) January 6, 2022

