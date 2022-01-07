Pundit shares serious Divock Origi concern likely on Jurgen Klopp’s mind as transfer links persist

Paddy Kenny has insinuated that Divock Origi’s potential departure this month would be ill-advised were it allowed to come to fruition.

There has been plenty of interest shown in the backup attacker of late, with Newcastle and Fenerbahce reportedly keeping tabs on the 26-year-old in the winter window.

“If they lose Origi then they are looking a bit short in attack for the next few weeks,“ the 43-year-old told Football Insider.

“I would like to think Liverpool have someone ready to go if Origi moves, I think that will be the case.

“The last thing Klopp needs is to lose more ground in this title race.”

With his contract set to expire in the summer, the Reds do, of course, risk losing the former Lille hitman for nothing.

READ MORE: Dejan Lovren shares 11-word tweet on Coutinho’s Premier League return

As was previously noted by James Pearce, it will take a significant amount of money to convince the club to overlook immediate concerns – that being navigating the January period of fixtures without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Certainly, we can hardly afford a further squeeze on our options within the forward line, particularly not after the latest devastating COVID-19 outbreak, with it remaining unclear exactly how many players were affected.

Whilst it would certainly be a shame to not see any of the Belgian’s value added to our coffers before the end of the season, the demands of our campaign have to come first.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!