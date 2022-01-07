Reaction from some fans as Manchester City announce suspicious deal with renewable energy company

Manchester City have announced a new partnership with a ‘renewable energy and sustainable development company‘, which has caused suspicion on social media.

Micah Richards posed alongside a sky blue shirt that was adorned with the company name, Masdar, as the partnership was announced on the club’s twitter page:

We have announced a new global partnership with @Masdar, which will see the renewable energy and sustainable development company become an Official Partner of the Club. ⬇️ READ MORE ⬇️https://t.co/xmJjsoo5Im — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 6, 2022

However; as some supporters have delved deeper into the deal, it has become a much scrutinised collaboration between the club and company.

Certainly not shy of using branches of the club’s owners’ businesses as sponsors and partners to indirectly sponsor themselves and avoid certain FFP rules, many fans see this as another example of loophole searching by City Football Group.

As the news of this cooperation broke, many fans took to social media to share their concerns and upset:

Here you go @premierleague @UEFA

I have joined the dots for you. Watch for the incoming sponsorship deal with Man City, at a high premium, despite no competition. Corrupt. pic.twitter.com/APx4oAfzHF — Rob Fuller (@BobbyF77LFC) January 6, 2022

So we can totally forget about FFP now.

By the way CAS have lifted EUFA FFP ban on Man City last year.

What a corrupt bastard club!!! — Piang Shankly (@PiangShankly) January 6, 2022

Manchester City sign global partnership with UAE project whose board of directors includes Razan Al Mubarak, who is the sister of City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. https://t.co/0VK4H4BmnO — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) January 6, 2022

Man City announcing yet another new commercial partnership. pic.twitter.com/hFSMFTLJIt — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 6, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s side have certainly shown that we can keep up with the best of teams and will continue to do so but when so many can see what is happening at the side on top of the Premier League, it should be discussed.

Our owners have to either try and keep up with the money that is being spent by the richest club in the country, or trust in our boss to keep us amongst our free-spending rivals.

