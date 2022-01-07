Robbie Fowler calls for disgusting chant to stop after being inspired by ITV documentary

Robbie Fowler has taken to Twitter to ask some rival fans to stop their disgusting and ill-informed chanting, after watching ITV documentary about Hillsborough.

Following on from the four-part series ‘Anne’, that dramatised the life of Anne Williams and her battle for truth and justice after the Hillsborough Stadium disaster in 1989, the actress that played the relentless activist filmed a documentary.

Clearly inspired by the series and documentary, as so many others were, our former striker took to his social media to send a message that he hoped would reach supporters of other football clubs.

The 46-year-old said: ‘Maybe the ‘always the victims’ shout will disappear now #TheRealAnne #Hillsborough‘.

This chant that is sung to Liverpool fans at many games references the tragedy that occurred 33 years ago and given the outpouring of emotion and empathy from so many that watched the series, and were not attached to football or our club, surely this has to stop.

This should’t need to have even be said by the Toxteth-born manager but hopefully we can see some positive change.

You can view Fowler’s Tweet via @Robbie9Fowler:

Maybe the 'always the victims' shout will disappear now #TheRealAnne #Hillsborough — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) January 6, 2022

