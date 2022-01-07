Sadio Mane receives specially commissioned pair of boots as he prepares to take on AFCON

Sadio Mane is fired up for AFCON and looks determined to deliver success to Senegal and win the trophy for the first time in his career.

Our No.10 will be a key part of the squad if they are to deliver success and he will be hoping to live up to the pre-tournament hype, with his nation amongst the favourties.

After filming an advert with New Balance ahead of the competition, where he stated he would “trade it all” to win this title, he has now been handed some specially designed boots.

The golden yellow shoes are adorned with illustrations of the 29-year-old underneath the boot, as well as imagery of a lion in red and blue.

It’s going to be an important tournament for the man who finished runner-up in 2019, the year he was also named African player of the year.

Fingers crossed the boots bring him luck and he can come home with a winner’s medal.

You can view the boots courtesy of @supermanelfc:

Sadio Mane new boots Afcon tournament New balance 🔥 design SM10 #LFC #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/KFEPBGeOnQ — supermane10 (@supermanelfc) January 7, 2022

