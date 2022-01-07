Staggering Virgil van Dijk statistic stretching back to January 2020 illustrates that he is at the peak of his powers

Virgil van Dijk has met mixed feedback upon his return from the serious knee injury that saw him miss the majority of last season.

Since the Dutch captain has returned to action, many rival supporters (and even some Liverpool fans) have noted an apparent drop in form but a statistic shared by ESPN UK helps illustrate that he’s still at the top of his game.

In a tweet shared by the company, they state: ‘Virgil van Dijk has not been dispossessed in a Premier League match since January 2020 🤯‘.

Our No.4’s job is defending and that’s what he will ultimately be judged by but you can’t disregard the feat of going two years without the ball being taken from him.

Given the fact that the 30-year-old has made 1,360 passes this season (the sixth highest of any player in the Premier League), it shows that he is on the ball a lot and for him to not be dispossessed is amazing.

We all know what a great player he is, we’re lucky to watch him defend and to watch him score.

Virgil van Dijk has not been dispossessed in a Premier League match since January 2020 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1X3zyhVyJz — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 6, 2022

