Trent Alexander-Arnold nominated for Premier League’s December goal of the month following his Newcastle screamer

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been nominated for the Premier League’s goal of the month following his thunderbolt effort against Newcastle United.

The vote is available via the Premier League website and closes on the 10th of January at midday, our No.66 is up against Bernardo Silva, Neal Maupay, Mason Mount, Lucas Moura, Demarai Gray, Alexandre Lacazette and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Scouser in our team already won the vote for Match of the Day’s December goal of the month and will be hoping to make it a brace of accolades, with this newest nomination.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp nominated for Premier League manager of the month for December, here’s how to vote

His goal was very nearly blocked by Mike Dean who inexplicably tried his best to get in the way of the brilliant effort but thankfully the referee was quick enough to run past, before the shot was taken.

It’s been a season of some long-distance efforts and this one followed the brilliant goal by Thiago Alcantara, against Porto in the Champions League.

Fingers crossed that the 23-year-old’s effort wins the accolade and make sure you all vote for him!

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted