Tyler Morton on the toughest opponent he’s faced in his maiden Anfield season as he reflects on a successful 2021

Tyler Morton has been handed plenty more first team opportunities than many expected he would have this season and has spoken about some of the toughest challenges he’s faced so far.

Speaking with the club website, the Wirral born midfielder was asked to name the toughest opponent he has faced in his first campaign and his answer may surprise a few.

The 19-year-old said: ‘To be honest, it’s never just me.

‘When you play you’ve got all the players around you, so to be decent he’s got to beat me and someone else next to me because at Liverpool especially it’s never one-v-one, you’ve always got your mate helping you or someone helping you.

‘Especially when you’re young, people know that, especially the experienced ones, they know that they need to help the youngster out.

‘So, probably Maddison; a very good player, James Maddison, just because of his movement and his cleverness’.

The Leicester City winger is certainly a talented footballer, and one it appears may have a soft spot for Liverpool, the first-half of the Carabao Cup game was a particularity tough one for our No.80.

The youngster has played seven first-team games for Liverpool now and will hope that the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town presents an eighth for him.

Fingers crossed for an equally successful 2022, starting with a big cup win, for our fan turned player.

