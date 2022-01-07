(Video) – Clip from 2017 shows Philippe Coutinho describing Steven Gerrard as ‘one of the best’ he played with

Aston Villa have today confirmed the signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona on loan until the end of the season.

The Brazil international will join up with Steven Gerrard’s side with them currently sat 13th in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old played alongside Gerrard during his time at Liverpool and he’ll now have the opportunity to play under his former captain at Villa Park.

The midfielder is seeking regular first-team football in order to earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad for the upcoming tournament in Qatar at the end of the year.

A video from 2017 has now resurfaced on social media showing the ex-Inter Milan man explaining that our former No. 8 was ‘one of the best’ he’s played with.

Coutinho scored 54 goals in 201 appearances for us – he’ll be hoping to impress once again in the English top-flight in the coming months and fire Villa up the table.

You can watch the video below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter.

🗣️ "Stevie G is the best midfielder" Philippe Coutinho picked Steven Gerrard as the only midfielder in his Dream 5-A-Side team back in 2017 👀 pic.twitter.com/gDLunMrf1O — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2022