(Video) Gerrard’s comments on Philippe Coutinho leaving Liverpool resurface as the Brazilian signs on loan for Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard was very much focused on being a Liverpool fan as he commented on the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, in 2018.

Speaking on BT Sport, the now Aston Villa manager was visibly upset to see the Brazilian depart Anfield and gave his honest thoughts on our former No.10’s decision to leave our club.

The 41-year-old said: “I’m still digesting it, as a Liverpool fan, I’m not surprised and I know Liverpool have done everything they can to keep him and they fought very hard to keep him until the summer.

“When a kid’s got a dream, a South American, and he wants to play for Barcelona and thinks this is the only opportunity he’s going to get – it’s very difficult to stop it.

“There’s no doubt about it, Liverpool will miss him and he’s a wonderful footballer, a great person and to be fair to him he hasn’t downed tools at all and so I respect his decision and wish him all the best.

“Liverpool will go on, they’ve got big money for him and I’m sure they’ll replace him with the right people”.

In all fairness to our former captain; he was certainly level-headed with his comments and perhaps the only thing he got wrong is that we would miss the now 29-year-old, as Jurgen Klopp’s side went from strength to strength.

We improved off the back of the transfer fee received and now the Huyton-born manager will hope the diminutive attacker can improve his squad for the second-half of this season.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on Coutinho via @alfonso67953001:

Gerrard understood why Coutinho left Liverpool unlike some people pic.twitter.com/MMN3wN9xdW — ALFONSO (@alfonso67953001) December 30, 2021

