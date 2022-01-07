(Video) James Maddison reveals five framed Liverpool shirts on the wall of his house

James Maddison has revealed he has five Liverpool shirts on the wall in his house amongst an impressive shirt collection.

Clearly collected during games against Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Leicester City midfielder has the shirts of Jordan Henderson, Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

In all, there are 27 shirts shown in the video and the 25-year-old quickly goes through some of his favourites and touches on some of our players as he does so.

The Coventry-born man says: “Hendo, what a great guy“, “Big Virg” and also points out our No.66 as one of his mates.

Given this impressive haul of Anfield names and the fact that he complemented our fans after the Carabao Cup game, it appears the England international may have a soft spot for the Reds.

There’ll be plenty of fans jealous of the collection he has, if you could pick any shirt from the wall – which one would you have?

You can watch the video of Maddison via @VinesFoot:

La collection de maillots de James Maddison 🤯 pic.twitter.com/L0TuosnADh — Vines Foot (@VinesFoot) January 5, 2022

