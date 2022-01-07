(Video) Liverpool will need to make ‘difficult decisions’ as European journalist weighs in on Luis Diaz links

Andy Brassell has suggested that Liverpool may be forced to make a difficult decision around the future of the forward line as Luis Diaz links persist.

The European football journalist suggested that the Colombian winger is in possession of traits (like his high work ethic) that would be well-suited to a Jurgen Klopp side.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino’s contracts set to expire in 2023, it’s certainly possible that at least one replacement signing will be required to help maintain the quality of the front-three.

