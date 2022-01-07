(Video) Mo Salah takes to the training pitch for Egypt as pre-AFCON preparations intensify

Mo Salah has taken to the field for Egyptian training ahead of the start of AFCON, making a lot of their supporters happy.

The poster boy and inspiration for a nation, our No.11 is the main man wherever he seems to go nowadays and his country is certainly no different.

After spending the majority of the time in the red of Liverpool, the Egyptian King being adorned in the red of his international teammates is enough to send the 102 million strong population into a frenzy.

READ MORE: Luis Diaz fact file and highlights shared amidst reported interest by Liverpool in the Colombian attacker

The video of him walking onto the training field will get fans excited as the build-up for the beginning of the competition intensifies, ahead of the opening game against Nigeria on the 11th of January.

It’s a trophy that the 29-year-old has never won and there will be a lot of pressure on his shoulders, if this is to be his year.

Best of luck to our ace marksman as he attempts to lead the northeast African nation, to glory.

You can view Salah in training via @mosalahking11:

Mohamed salah from today’s session with the national team 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/rfZee57Xn1 — mosalah_egyptain (@mosalahking11) January 6, 2022

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted