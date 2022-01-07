(Video) Moment Salah bamboozled Watford defence captured in superb cartoon recreation

Mo Salah has been involved in an astonishing number of jaw-dropping moments throughout the season, with his seventh league goal of the season against Watford perhaps one of the standouts.

In a cartoon recreation produced by @Toddum_, fans can relive the moment the Egyptian international bamboozled the Hornets’ backline with some lovely quick feet.

The Merseysiders were comprehensive winners at Vicarage Road, putting five past newly-appointed boss Claudio Ranieri’s men without reply on the day.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Toddum_:

𝙈𝙤 𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙖𝙝 𝙫 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙙 Finally finished this piece! (Second time posting as I forgot watermark) 154 frames. 25 fps. A lot of hours.

Hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ypqdsrfgzE — Todd. (@Toddum_) January 7, 2022