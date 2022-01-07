(Video) ‘Try to hit me’ – Klopp rips into British rapper Big Zuu over shooting ability in hilarious clip

Jurgen Klopp put Big Zuu through his paces in a shooting drill as part of a lighthearted clip for Sky Sports to determine the British rapper’s relevant FIFA rating.

The German was at his cheery best, showcasing his world-famous sense of humour as he jokingly mocked the Londoner’s efforts on the pitch.

It’s easy to see why so many players have enjoyed their experience working with the 54-year-old who has evidently developed some remarkable man management skills across his years coaching in the sport.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:56), courtesy of Sky Sports: