(Video) “We wanted to play” – Mikel Arteta on the decision for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal to be postponed

Mikel Arteta was asked to provide his opinion on the fact the Carabao Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Arsenal had been called off.

Given the mass COVID and injury issues that plagued our squad, it’s unclear what the uproar could be about a request for the game to be postponed and our loss of the away second-leg advantage for the rearranged fixture.

The Spaniard was asked about a lot of his team’s fans being frustrated over our game being called off and how he felt about the decision.

The 39-year-old said: “We wanted to play the match but we have to understand that clubs are having a lot of issues.

“We have people who are in charge to make the final decision, whether the game has to be played or not.

“I believe they should have enough arguments not to play the game if the authorities manage to postpone the match but of course, we wanted to play”.

Many Gooners are unhappy to see that our training centre in now open and we look to be preparing for a weekend FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town but these are two separate issues.

Thankfully; their manager seems to understand that it was a necessity and we can all move on as we look toward the semi-finals over the next couple of weeks.

