‘Would take something special’ – James Pearce shares latest update on Divock Origi’s Liverpool future

James Pearce has confirmed that Divock Origi won’t be sold during the winter window.

The Athletic reporter shared the update in question on Twitter, with the publication noting that a ‘significantly higher’ bid than the £7m touted would be required to prise the Belgian away from Anfield.

Divock Origi is not for sale. Would take something special for Liverpool's stance to change this month. #LFC https://t.co/TwFXYcPUDh — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 7, 2022

The former Lille frontman’s contract is set to expire come the summer, raising questions about whether Liverpool would be best-advised to take whatever value they can manage for the player.

READ MORE: ‘Problem with Liverpool’ – Some fans saying the same thing about Mane after Pearce’s Diaz transfer update

Given that both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah could be away at the AFCON for the full month of January, however, it’s a risk we can only imagine Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff won’t be prepared to take, particularly with COVID-19 threatening once again.

The 26-year-old has proved to be an integral presence on the bench for us this term and will likely play a key part this month should he recover in time from injury.

As things stand, we’ll need every attacking option we have available to navigate what will undoubtedly proved to be a difficult run of fixtures without three of our first-team stars.

#Ep29 of The Red Nets Podcast: COVID strikes again, who should Liverpool sign in January… and more!