Divock Origi set to become ‘transfer priority’ for Europa Conference League club, confirms Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri

Divock Origi has been named as a ‘transfer priority‘ for a Europa Conference League club who are set to provide ‘massive‘ wages for our man, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

The Belgian journalist has linked our No.27 with a move to Fenerbahce, as his contract with Liverpool begins to wind down and the Reds could look to offload the striker before he can leave as a free transfer.

It’s unlikely his next move would be a step up from ourselves but a move to Turkey would provide competition for the league title and consistent European football, with the team currently sat 4th in Süper Lig and set to face Slavia Prague in the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League.

It does appear that a departure from Anfield would happen later rather than sooner for the Belgian, particularly given the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON and given the huge COVID and injury troubles that are currently at hand.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one develops.

You can view the Tweet about the Origi rumour, via @LFCTransferRoom:

❗️𝐄𝐗𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄: #Fenerbahce have made Divock Origi their 'top transfer priority' this January. The Turkish side are also willing to give him a 'massive' salary. Source: @sachatavolieri 🇧🇪 https://t.co/QYa76j0qjt — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 7, 2022

