Fabrizio Romano provides update on Divock Origi and Luis Diaz transfer rumours

Fabrizio Romano has provided a definitive update on the possible transfers of both Divock Origi and Luis Diaz during this January transfer window.

The Italian transfer expert is at his most active during this time of the year as he reports on possible and confirmed transfers across the world and weighs in with his opinions, provided by his sources.

The possible departure of our No.27 and the signing of the Porto winger have been two major talking points during this window and the man with six million Twitter followers has spoken.

The 28-year-old said: ‘Liverpool are not planning to sell Divock Origi in January despite approaches from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs. No negotiation for Luís Diaz with FC Porto – Origi will be needed and Klopp asked him to stay until June, as things stand. 🔴 #LFC’

That seems like that then, if his words are to believed then both transfers are dead in the water and we shouldn’t expect to either move through the revolving door of the freshly reopened AXA training centre.

It did seem likely to be a quiet window with signings and departures doubtful but let’s see what the next three weeks brings us.

You can view the update on Origi and Diaz via Fabrizio Romano on Twitter:

