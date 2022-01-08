‘Fine for me’ – Jamie Carragher names Jude Bellingham as the one player he’d like to see join Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he would be happy if the only signing Liverpool made in the summer was Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

The 18-year-old former Birmingham City star has been linked with the Reds in the past and during a question and answer session with his Twitter followers, Carragher was asked about what signing Jurgen Klopp’s side should make.

‘One player or position Liverpool should sign in this window?’ was the question posed, to which Carra replied, ‘Jude Bellingham & the summer window is fine for me!’.

Manchester City are eleven points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the league so fans will be wanting some arrivals through the door this month, but a move for the teenager would be very unlikely during the season, so Carragher has insisted he’d be happy to wait until the summer to sign the England international.

Many supporters believe Klopp needs to strengthen his midfield options and claim the German is yet to replace Gini Wijnaldum since his summer switch to PSG.

The Anfield outfit also passed up the opportunity of re-signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona recently and it was confirmed yesterday that the Brazilian has joined Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on loan until the end of the season.

Bellingham impressed for England at The European Championships last year and with his current contract keeping him at the Bundesliga side until 2025, a serious amount of money will be required to capture his signature.

I’m sure many fans will agree with our former No. 23 in saying that they’ll wait a few more months if it means a huge signing such as Bellingham arrives at Anfield.

You can see Carragher’s tweet below.

Jude Bellingham & the summer window is fine for me! https://t.co/nwCZjtXge0 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022