Jamie Carragher names the current Liverpool star he believes will make a good pundit in the future

During a Q&A session on Jamie Carragher’s Twitter page, the former defender has named the current Liverpool player that he believes will make the best pundit in the future.

Our former No. 23 decided to answer some questions from his followers as a way of celebrating the anniversary of his Reds debut.

The Bootle-born centre-half made his first appearances for the club 25 years ago today in a League Cup defeat to Middlesborough.

As well as receiving questions from rival supporters, the 2005 Champions League winner was also asked ‘which current Liverpool player ‘will make the best pundit, in your view?’.

To which Carra replied, ‘Andy Robertson is a bit of a nark!’.

Andy Robertson is adored by Kopites.

The effort and determination that he shows week in and week out has seen him earn somewhat of a cult-hero status at Anfield.

The Scotsman has recently completed a three-match suspension for a dangerous tackle on Tottenham’s Emmerson Royal.

Since Carra hung up his boots back in 2013, he’s gone on to be a really popular pundit for Sky Sports, as has ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville.

It’s a popular route to go down now for ex-players – it’ll be interesting to see what players from our current squad follow in Carra’s footpaths.

You can see Carragher’s tweet below.

Andy Robertson is a bit of a nark! https://t.co/8BtjF0BH2X — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022