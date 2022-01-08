Jamie Carragher shuts down Manchester United fan with brilliant reply on Twitter

Jamie Carragher responded brilliantly to a question from a Manchester United supporter during a question and answer session on his Twitter page.

The former Liverpool defender made his debut for the Reds on this day 25 years ago and claimed he’d take part in a ‘quick Q&A because of the date’ and due to the fact he’s ‘bored’.

A quick Q&A because of the date, it’s p*****g down & I’m bored! Go!! https://t.co/T5Zmv7pOtx — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022

One supporter of Ralf Rangnick’s side decided to test his luck and ask the sarcastic question of ‘how many Premier League titles do you have?’.

To which Bootle-born Carragher replied, ‘The same amount of CL’s [Champions League’s] [Eric] Cantona has’.

It was a great response from our former No. 23, he did well not to react and simply shut the United supporter down.

Later on during the Q&A in response to a separate question, the Sky Sports pundit also claimed that the ‘Champions League is a bigger trophy’ than the Premier League.

Although Carra may not have won the league during his career, he won pretty much everything else and had an unbelievable career.

You can catch his tweet below.

The same amount of CL’s Cantona has. https://t.co/m1fdaBD4kg — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 8, 2022