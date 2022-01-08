Liverpool to offer Barcelona youngster huge contract to lure him to Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Barcelona wonderkid Gavi a huge contract to lure him to Merseyside.

The 17-year-old midfielder has featured 16 times for the Catalan club this term and has entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

According to El Nacional (via the Liverpool Echo), discussions regarding fresh terms have stalled due to the fact the player and the club are ‘some way apart’ on their wage proposals.

The Reds are believed to be willing to offer the Spaniard a deal worth £80,000 per week in the hope the Nou Camp club will allow the talented youngster to leave at a cut-price fee.

Gavi has registered one goal and three assists for Xavi Hernandez’s side this term.

Barca have recently allowed Philippe Coutinho to join Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa in order to free up some finances and space in their squad to register new signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

The La Liga outfit are currently experiencing serious financial issues as a result of an extremely high wage bill and are therefore looking to offload some of their high-earning stars.

One of them is Ousmane Dembele.

The former Borussia Dortmund man’s contract is set to expire in the summer and Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with the Frenchman for a while now.

He’s struggled for form and consistency since moving to Spain but many believe that our German boss could get the best out of him.

We’ll just have to wait and see if anything more comes of these rumours – they’d certainly be exciting signings, wouldn’t they?