Mikel Arteta weighs in on reports linking Bukayo Saka with a move to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the recent transfer speculation surrounding reported Liverpool target Bukayo Saka is ‘great news’ because it means the player is performing well and ‘doing extremely good work’.

The England international has scored six goals and registered four assists in the Premier League this term and impressed during the European Championships in the summer.

“I think that’s great news when you have a lot of talk and people willing for you players, it’s a really good sign,” Arteta said (via the Mirror).

“They [the players] should be proud because that means they are doing extremely good work.”

“I am really happy with Bukayo, and with what he’s doing, with how he’s developing and the importance he has on the team.

“Most importantly with the impact that he’s able to make in each game. This is something that we want to keep improving in each game, because he has the capacity to do it.”

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah may both be leaving the Gunners this month meaning Arteta will be wanting to strengthen his attacking options in the summer and therefore not lose Saka.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been linked with the winger recently – the 20-year-old is believed to be contracted to the North London club until 2024 meaning it would take a considerable amount of money to bring him to Anfield before then.

Liverpool supporters have called for attacking reinforcements to arrive at the club this month due to the fact both Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away at the Africa Cup of Nations until February.

Although the Reds are the second top scorers in the top-flight this term and possess the league’s two top goalscorers in Mo Salah (16) and Diogo Jota (10), there is a real concern about the club’s squad depth.

We’ll just have to wait and see in the summer if the club confirms their interest in Saka and makes an official bid.