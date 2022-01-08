“Not a surprise to see” – Sadio Mane’s former Under-23 manager at Southampton on his winning ‘attitude’

Sadio Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 after spending two years with the Hampshire club and one of his former coaches has spoken of his ambitious attitude that took him to the top.

Radhi Jaidi, previously head coach of the under-23 team at St. Mary’s, was discussing his experience with our No.10 and why he isn’t surprised to have seen him reach the heights that he has done.

As the preparations for AFCON intensify, the Tunisian coach also discussed the importance of winning this trophy to our Senegalese attacker.

The 46-year-old said: “What struck me was his explosivity and technical skills, he’s so intense with his movement and quality, it’s definitely not a surprise to see his performances with Liverpool.

“I liked his attitude, he is so committed, he is ambitious and has always wanted to do it for his country and for his family.”

We all knew what this tournament meant to the 29-year-old but he will be so determined to try and win it for the first time in his career and is in the pursuit of glory and legendary status from his people.

Fingers crossed it goes the way he hopes and it’s a start to 2022 to remember for him.

You can listen to the comments on Mane (from 25:00) via Football Daily on BBC Sounds.

