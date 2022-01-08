On this day 2011: Roy Hodgson replaced as Liverpool manager by Kenny Dalglish after losing nine games in seven months

Roy Hodgson’s time at Liverpool was a failure as poor signings and worse performances saw him leave after just seven months in charge at Anfield.

It was a decision that was not met with much surprise as the Croydon-born coach had won 13 of the 31 games he had overseen and the supporters were calling for a change.

Defeats to Blackburn Rovers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City, Everton, Blackpool, Manchester United and Manchester City were just too much to recover from, for the then 63-year-old.

The signings of players like Christian Poulsen and Paul Konchesky certainly hadn’t helped either and under our new owner John Henry, it was clear that change was needed and it came soon enough.

With the club sat in the bottom half of the table, the prayers of some supporters were answered as club legend Kenny Dalglish came to take the helm and within 18 months had guided the Reds to three Wembley trips and clinched silverware for the first time in six years.

This was all just 11 years ago and it’s a world away from what we’ve been used to under Jurgen Klopp, what a difference a great manager makes!

