On this day 2016: Jerome Sinclair, Liverpool’s youngest ever player, scores his first Liverpool goal. Now without a club

Jerome Sinclair remains the youngest ever player to represent Liverpool and scored on this day six years ago, as he started for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Exeter City.

The side captained by Christian Benteke drew 2-2 and the young forward only made one more appearance for the Reds, in the final four minutes of a 0-0 FA Cup draw with West Ham.

That summer he left for Watford on a five-year deal but only managed nine league appearances before his contract ran out without renewal, at Vicarage Road.

The past five years have largely been spent on loan with Birmingham City, Sunderland, Oxford United, VVV Venlo and CSKA Sofia where only nine goals have been scored by a man once tipped as the ‘next Michael Owen’.

Too much too soon, finding his level or falling out of love with the game? It’s hard to tell what has happened but this does feel like a terrible waste of talent.

The 25-year-old still has plenty of time to revive his footballing career but it looks increasingly unlikely he will make a return to the big time.

In what is a similar fate to Jordon Ibe and Adam Morgan; it’s a real show of what can happen to these young men when their dreams of Anfield glory vanish and they find themselves plummeting through the leagues.

This must be a period that has affected the mental health of the Birmingham-born forward and we can only send our best wishes to a record-holder at our club, hope to see him back on the pitch soon.

If his recent Instagram post it anything to go by though, he seems to be enjoying life away from football and his happiness is the most important thing.

