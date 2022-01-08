Peter Krawietz is hoping for a ‘proper team performance’ from Liverpool in their FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury

Liverpool assistant Peter Krawietz has claimed that a number of Reds youngsters will get a ‘fantastic experience to play at Anfield’ tomorrow when Jurgen Klopp’s side host League One Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

The German has admitted that he’s not expecting a ‘perfect’ performance from his side but has ensured that he’s filled his players with confidence ahead of the game.

“I hope they can’t wait for the game to start – the opposite of being nervous,” Krawietz told the pres (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Of course, we try to make them as confident as they should be and as focussed as they need to be, that’s how we try to prepare them for this game.

“Football is always like that – it’s not about trying to avoid mistakes, it’s all about the reaction of mistakes.

“Can we expect a perfect set-up for tomorrow? No, of course we can’t, but we can always assure the right and perfect reaction to what is happening on the pitch.

“This is what we try to do – a proper team performance.

“With experienced leaders in the team and young players will get this fantastic experience to play at Anfield and feel the support of our supporters.”

Liverpool have experienced a COVID outbreak amongst the squad in the past week and had Thursday’s EFL Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal postponed.

The AXA Training Centre only reopened on Friday after being closed to help prevent further positive cases.

The preparation for tomorrow’s game may have been disrupted but hopefully we’ll still have enough to see off the third-tier side.

Krawietz also confirmed that he’s hopeful Klopp can return to the dugout tomorrow.