‘There are better players out there’ – Kevin Phillips provides his verdict on reported Liverpool target

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has claimed that there are ‘better players out there’ than Liverpool target Arnaut Danjuma.

The Reds are believed to be interested in the Villarreal man who reportedly has a €75m release clause but the 24-year-old is believed to be happy at the La Liga club.

“That’s too much, for me,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“£65m for a player who has only had two good seasons is an awful lot of money.

“Spending that sort of money can easily backfire, and I think we’ve seen that with the Jadon Sancho deal at Man United. Liverpool can certainly learn lessons from that deal – because it clearly hasn’t worked out yet.

“I’d be slightly concerned if I were to pay that sort of huge transfer fee. He’s a good player, don’t get me wrong. If you could get him for around £45m then that would be more like it, but £65m is just too much.

“There are better players out there for that price tag.”

The Dutchman has spent time in England already with Bournemouth and was named the club’s Player of the Year in 2021.

He moved to the Spanish outfit in August of the same year – he’s scored nine goals and registered four assists for Unai Emery’s side this term.

The reported release clause is rather high, but that is just a standard price in today’s transfer market and we’re in need of some attacking reinforcements.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are away at the Africa Cup of Nations until February and the other attacking options we have are certainly not guaranteed goalscorers.

It’ll be interesting to see if we act this month or wait until the summer to make a move.