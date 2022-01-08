Trent Alexander-Arnold amongst the top-five players in the PL for key defensive statistic, despite his apparent defensive frailties

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defending is often called into question but this statistic proves he’s amongst the best in the Premier League.

The league presented a stat on their Instagram page for most possessions won and our No.66 is the fifth best in the league with 140 and just 12 behind first placed Declan Rice from West Ham.

What may be telling is that all the other players on the list are midfielders and for our right-back to be amongst them all, perhaps illustrates the different position he functions in for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

READ MORE: When Liverpool won the league for the the first time in over 20 years, on the final day, whilst playing a Merseyside Derby at Anfield

A key part of defending would be winning the ball back from the opposition and for him to be fifth-placed, particularly for a team like us that spends more time with the ball than without, is telling for his defensive strengths.

The 23-year-old is certainly a major attacking threat for our team but this shows that he is more than a capable defender and his positioning in our side is akin to a defensive midfielder for most other clubs.

Not that we needed it proving to us, but the Scouser in our team is clearly very effective in all parts of the pitch.

You can view the Alexander-Arnold statistic via the Premier League on Instagram:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted