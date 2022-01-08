(Video) “500 in a row” – Jurgen Klopp backs Nat Phillips to score 500 goals from close range during coaching drill

Jurgen Klopp was very complimentary about the shooting ability of Nat Phillips and the boss made a bold claim about the finishing skills of the Bolton-born defender.

In a video for Sky Sports Football and FIFA 22, our boss was coaching Liverpool fan and TV personality Big Zuu, putting the rapper and chef through some drills to help determine his FIFA finishing rating.

Despite the light-hearted nature of the video, it further revealed the brilliance of the German as his laid back and encouraging coaching style shone through.

Following the first drill, which was focused on one touch and shoot finishing, the 26-year-old had found the back of the net on a few occasions and asked our manager to give him an honest appraisal.

The 54-year-old said: “Honestly, I tell you, if I put Nate Phillips here, he scores from this range 500 in a row through the wheel, through the tyre”.

The man coined the Bolton Baresi has only scored one goal for the Reds and it was with his head against Burnley, which you can watch here (1:00):

Whether he’d score 500 in a row is unknown, but the love between our boss and the 24-year-old is clear on what be their final month together.

You can watch the video of Klopp via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

