(Video) “Forfeit the game” – AFTV’s criticsm of Liverpool’s postponement of the Carabao Cup semi-final vs. Arsenal

AFTV is often a source of ridicule for Arsenal fans as the ‘supporters’ on the YouTube channel make many outlandish claims and this has been no different during the discussion of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Following a mass COVID outbreak and injury crisis within our club, so bad that our manager and assistant manager were isolating and the training centre was closed down, we requested a postponement of the fixture at the Emirates.

Despite the game now being rearranged and us losing our home advantage for the second-leg, the social media fan channel still had complaints as they drew comparisons to other cancelled fixtures.

Host, Robbie Lyle, said: “Tottenham in the [Europa] Conference League, they had to forfeit the game and that’s what I think should have happened to Liverpool for that first-leg”.

The duo went on to discuss the perceived ill-intentions behind us not revealing which players had tested positive but were upset that we did announce that of Pep Lijnders and thought we didn’t want to play the game but should have been forced to.

Quite what we had to gain from all this is unknown and the game is now being played a week later than first planned, something that is hardly affecting any of the players too negatively.

You can watch the comments on the Liverpool vs. Arsenal postponement (at 21:00) via AFTV on YouTube:

