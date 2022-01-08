(Video) Harvey Elliott’s Dad on a 3-year-old Harvey making a mockery of a fairground attraction on Brighton beach

Harvey Elliott’s Dad has been speaking on a podcast about the journey he’s been on with his son during his blossoming career so far.

Speaking on the Kenn7 podcast, Scott Elliott was invited as a guest to talk about our No.67 and he provided a really interesting insight on the 18-year-old’s journey to Anfield.

Fellow guest and former Tranmere Rovers player Ryan Williams asked the father of our young star when he first knew he had a talented footballer on his hands.

He said: “We were down at Brighton beach and he would have been three or maybe four and there’s a wall down there and you put the footballs through the holes in the wall.

“It was like three shots for a fiver to win something and I said to the guy: ‘That’s bloody impossible mate, no chance! I tell you what, if I can have four balls for a fiver and he [Harvey] can take the fourth shot, I’ll have a go’ and he went, ‘Yeah, go on then’.

“So I had my three shots and I was close to be fair, I was a bit gutted and then I said: ‘Here you go Harvs, have a go at this’, I put the ball down and me and his Mum were just standing there and he laced it straight through.

“And I know there’s a bit of luck in that, don’t get me wrong, but the strike and it was just one of those moments you look at each other and go ‘Wow, unbelievable!’.”

It’s a great story and does illustrate how young a true talent can be spotted, for someone that small to be able to demonstrate their footballing talent is amazing.

What a feeling it must have been for the former Fulham youngster’s parents to be able to witness that and from that day on nurture his talent to what it is today.

A fantastic story from a very proud Dad.

You can watch the full clip with Elliott’s Dad (at 49:17) via Kenny7 on YouTube:

