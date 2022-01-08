(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target Florian Neuhaus scores brilliant volley in victory over Bayern Munich

Florian Neuhaus has been a long-term transfer target of Liverpool, with links to the German midfielder coming during the summer and this January transfer period.

Fabrizio Romano discussed the link with the Borussia Monchengladbach player and confirmed that talks are being held with his agent, as Jurgen Klopp may look to bolster his midfield options.

If any of our scouts were watching his performance against Bayern Munich, in the first game after the German winter break, they would have been very happy to see his volleyed finish that brought the game back to 1-1.

READ MORE: (Video) “You can find my volleys on YouTube” – Jurgen Klopp reminisces about his playing days and reminds people of his great goals

The side that currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga went on to win the game against the dominant league leaders 2-1 and the role of the 24-year-old was crucial as he scored his fourth goal of the season.

It was an impressive finish from the German international as he latched onto a rebound in the box, to emphatically put the ball into the back of the Bayern net.

You can watch Neuhaus goal (at 0:30) via Bundesliga on YouTube:

Liverpool hero would be fourth highest appearance holder and second-top goal scorer EVER, if his wartime goals and games were counted