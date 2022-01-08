Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool ‘need a bit of luck’ in order to maintain their title challenge but insists ‘there are still so many games to play’

Virg van Dijk has insisted that Liverpool need to remain upbeat this season as ‘there are still so many games to play’ but in order to catch up with Manchester City in the title race, the Reds will need ‘a bit of luck’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently third in the table, 11 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, although they do have a game in hand.

“City got through the month of December particularly well,” our No. 4 told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf (via the Mirror).

“They had few injuries and few corona cases and that helps enormously.

“A small example is that me, Fabinho and Thiago all tested positive for covid at the same time, three players who are important to the team.

“A big club like Liverpool still has good quality players, but the rhythm and dynamics of the team changes at such a time.

“There are still so many games to play – but you also need a bit of luck at this stage.”

The Dutch international also explained how he was delighted for assistant manager Pep Lijnders as he was provided the opportunity to take charge of the Reds during their 2-2 defeat at Stamford Bridge recently after Jurgen Klopp tested positive for COVID.

“I was really happy for Pep that he was given full responsibility from the boss.

“I also personally told him that it is nice that the boss has such great confidence in him.

“Unfortunately we didn’t beat Chelsea, but it was nice to see how the preparation went and how Pep coached during the game.

“You suddenly get a lot of responsibility as an assistant, but you have to know that he certainly has the respect of the players at Liverpool.”

Liverpool have been rocked by a number of positive Coronavirus cases in recent weeks, with Lijnders himself now testing positive meaning he will be absent for the visit of Shrewsbury to Anfield tomorrow.

Peter Krawietz, nicknamed ‘The Eye’ by Klopp spoke to the press ahead earlier today ahead of tomorrow’s FA Cup third-round clash but did not reveal how many positive cases there are amongst the group.

The club’s AXA Training Centre had closed for a couple of days earlier this week and Thursday’s EFL Cup clash against Arsenal was postponed.

It’ll be interesting to see what team is fielded against the League One side tomorrow – let’s hope the squad can return to full fitness in the coming weeks as we attempt to close the gap on City.