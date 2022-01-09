Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool have been inactive in January transfer window

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool’s lack of activity in the January transfer window ultimately boils down to the side’s desire to secure viable, long-term options rather than short-term fixes.

The Reds have, in the eyes of many commentators, a need to furnish themselves with some additions across the midfield and forward departments.

“By the way, they didn’t do any [further] signings in the summer and they are not planning to do anything in January if nothing is going to happen – talking about injuries or bad things around the team,” the Sky Sports journalist spoke on his official YouTube channel.

“Why? Because they want to find players that are for the long-term and not just for six months.

“This is why in January we don’t expect Liverpool to do anything.”

This will certainly be approaching an absolute necessity as the uncertainty over Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino’s futures continue in light of their expiring contracts in 2023.

With prior concerns being raised over the average age of our midfield too, we’d expect some movement on our recruitment team’s part come the end of the season when a more thorough analysis of potential transfer options can be made.

It should be noted, of course, that injuries and COVID-19 have exacerbated such issues with our squad devastated by a recent outbreak that forced the closure of the AXA training centre.

Now that, hopefully, the worst has come to pass, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that Jurgen Klopp’s men can manage to safely navigate the rest of the season and finish on a high with some silverware.

